Mexican jewel Rodrigo Pacheco looks Australia champion: ‘I know I can’





Karen Moran

Images: OSWALDO FIGUEROA

Nerves, stimulation and immense joy are the feelings that Rodrigo Pacheco Describes when asked how he felt about playing his first Grand Slam, the 16-year-old made his debut in the junior ranks at the Australian Open, and did so in an unbeatable fashion by Trampling American Lynde Boyka. At first it was complicated “I was nervous,” he said, but as he settled on the court it was shown that the nickname “The Great Promise of Mexican Tennis” didn’t suit him at all.

We recommend to you: Luis Alvarez of Mexico in the second round of the Australian Open.

How do you feel about winning your first match in a major tournament?

“It’s my father’s birthday, imagine how happy he is,” he answered with a timid smile.

“It was my first Grand Slam match and the other guy started serving very well, I had a lot of break points and couldn’t convert, it was really hot and in the long rallies I suddenly got tired, but as soon as he was able to break, he lowered his level and went up, I’m starting to play better And I won,” Pacheco explained in an exclusive chat with ESTO.

But winning any game is just the start for Rodrygo, who confirmed it without hesitation is for the hero ‘It’s obviously complicated’ He noted, but also emphasized that he knows his rivals well, plus he has worked hard for this moment.

“I know I can win, I know it’s very difficult but there are players in the team that I’ve beaten, and I have high expectations, I know that every match is played as if it was the first, you have to be very focused and without giving up points, I am very focused and daring to do things the right way,” he said.

Other than what he achieved in Australia, Pacheco has very clear goals: to be a professional, to compete in the ATP circuit and reach the Grand Slam as a professional; He does not fear expectations, on the contrary, he assumes them as a duty because he knows very well that he is the best Mexican tennis player in his class.

“Until now It has given very good results Or at least decent results. I know I can become a professional, and I have to work hard; Sometimes I get nervous because I know I’m the best, but this weight pushes me to level up, I can give Mexico one of the first 100 players And I know I will do everything in my power to make it a reality,” he said.

Pacheco is installed in the second round of the Australian Open where he will face Canadian Jaden Weekes; In the doubles, along with Mexican Luis Carlos Alvarez, Rodrigo is also competitive and awaits his second match, the promise to give his best is his hallmark, because no matter what is in question, the answer is always the same: “I can”.

Receive all our news via WhatsApp, send the word HIGH in this link

Grand Slam is the motivation

Pacheco traveled to Australia on January 8 and since his arrival, everything is different from what he knew; The tracks, the judges and even the weather, but the best surprise he found in Melbourne was the chance to mingle with the pros.

“The main thing for me is to share the championship with the best players, it’s the main motivation for all the rookies, to see all the pros train and play in the same facilities. As for the handles, well, all the techniques in everything in the Grand Slams are amazing, everything is very cool, Getting accreditation and being able to go see the pros motivates you a lot,” he said.

Pacheco is enjoying the moment that he built step by step, realizing he still has a long way to go, but so far he feels proud because it’s all “thanks to what I did with my academy in Merida Yucatan”; hill.

Listen to our podcast