(CNN) – Judges at Britain’s High Court in London ruled on Monday that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can appeal to the Supreme Court against his extradition to the United States.

Last December, two Supreme Court justices ruled that Assange could be extradited to the United States on the basis of guarantees the US government had given about his treatment in that country.

The 50-year-old Australian has been charged in the United States under the Espionage Act for his role in publishing classified military and diplomatic cables.

Assange’s legal team presented three arguments, two of which were rejected by the Supreme Court.

But the Supreme Court agreed that the UK’s Supreme Court had never considered whether higher courts could consider guarantees given by a country seeking extradition since the assurances were not given to lower courts earlier in the judicial process.

Now it is up to the UK Supreme Court to decide whether to accept Assange’s appeal.

The verdict was delivered by Judges Ian Burnett and Timothy Holroy, who found Assange’s defense team raised yes /// no legal points of general interest to the public.