Wisconsin Badger No. 7 (1-0) returned to play Friday night at the Cole Center against the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Black (0-1). Wisconsin won the season-opening match against Eastern Illinois, 77-67, while the Golden Lions, 99-57, were blown up by Market Golden Eagles.

UAPB struggled with the size of the Market, as they had three top players, Theo John of the Golden Eagles was underrated, scoring 13 points, making 12 rebounds and taking five shots. One can reasonably expect Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter to have big games as well.

This game is also meant to be an opportunity to get an extended look at younger Wisconsin players. Ben Carlson and Jonathan Davis all looked good on their UW debut against EIU, but it would be nice to see more of Steven Crowl, Carter Gilmore and Joe Hedstrom.

We hope you and your family members had a relaxing Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday and are now ready to shout about college basketball online with your online friends!

How to watch / listen

Television: BTN, 8:00 pm, CT, Jeff Delivery, Ben Brust

flow: FOX Sports Go

Radio / Satellite: 1310 p, Sirius / XM 195; Matt LeBay, Mike Lucas

Live stats: Here!

Arena: Kohl Center

Line: Wisconsin – 34

KenPom Wisconsin Win Ratio: 99.9%

Fun facts (according to media guides)

The Badgers scored their ninth consecutive win on Wednesday night, dating back to last season, leading the Nate Reuvers UW with 18 points (6 out of 10 FG) and nine rebounds.

With five blocks Wednesday night, Reuvers moved up to third on the UW career block list and now is tracking only Frank Kaminski and Ethan Hub. It only takes six hits to break Hub’s school record.

Freshmen Jonathan Davis (eight points in 15 minutes) and Ben Carlson (13 points in 17 minutes) had a great debut.

Friday’s match marks the first-ever encounter between Wisconsin and Arkansas Pine Bluff.

UW holds an all-time 13-0 history record against teams from the Southwestern Athletic Conference with the last match coming in their 84-53 win over Grambling State in 2018.

This year has not been ordinary, but we still have a lot to be grateful for Most importantly, the Badger family Last night, we got home surprises pic.twitter.com/tqWChNuUIV Wisconsin Basketball (BadgerMBB) November 26, 2020

Sean Doss was the only golden lion in double numbers against Marquette with 27 points with five rebounds. It was his eighth match in his football career with 20 points, and his nine goals scored the highest level of his career.

Golden Lions brings back nine players including four rookies from last season’s squad. Leading the way is Shawn Doss as the second team selection for the 2019-20 All-SWAC season missed all but the first three matches of last season due to injury.

Potential appetizers

Wisconsin

Demetric Trace, 6 Feet, Big Red Shirt, Goalkeeper, No. 0

Aleem Ford, 6-foot-8, forward, # 2

Micah Potter, 6ft-10, Red Shirt, Center, # 11

Brad Davison, 6 feet 4, large, # 34 keeper

Nate Rivers, 6 feet-11, senior, # 35 striker

Arkansas Pine Bluff