Get JBL speakers cheaply with these Black Friday audio deals … from AT&T?

1 hour ago Elena Rowse
Get JBL speakers cheaply with these Black Friday audio deals ... from AT&T?

Black Friday audio deals are trading, offering big discounts on JBL speakers too, including crowd pleasers like the JBL Flip 5 and JBL Clip 3 – the latter of which is the cheapest price from AT&T – yes, the carrier. (Not in the US? Scroll down for discounts in your area.)

The JBL Clip 3 is the brand’s cheapest popular speaker, earning its reputation for great sound, 10 hours of playtime, and an IPX7 waterproof rating. Plus, it’s affordable and uses a carabiner clip!

JBL Clip 3 Wireless Speaker: $ 69 $ 29 at AT&T
Get the JBL Clip 3 Wireless Speaker for $ 40 off With this Black Friday AT&T deal – yes, the carrier has somehow blunted big retailers for the cheapest deal on the handset we’ve seen. With 10 hours runtime and IPX7 waterproof rating, combined with a carabiner clip, it’s a handy and portable earphone.View the deal

