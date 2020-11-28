Get JBL speakers cheaply with these Black Friday audio deals … from AT&T?
Black Friday audio deals are trading, offering big discounts on JBL speakers too, including crowd pleasers like the JBL Flip 5 and JBL Clip 3 – the latter of which is the cheapest price from AT&T – yes, the carrier. (Not in the US? Scroll down for discounts in your area.)
The JBL Clip 3 is the brand’s cheapest popular speaker, earning its reputation for great sound, 10 hours of playtime, and an IPX7 waterproof rating. Plus, it’s affordable and uses a carabiner clip!
JBL Clip 3 Wireless Speaker:
$ 69 $ 29 at AT&T
Get the JBL Clip 3 Wireless Speaker for $ 40 off With this Black Friday AT&T deal – yes, the carrier has somehow blunted big retailers for the cheapest deal on the handset we’ve seen. With 10 hours runtime and IPX7 waterproof rating, combined with a carabiner clip, it’s a handy and portable earphone.View the deal
Want more Black Friday JBL deals? The JBL Flip 5 is the crowd-pleasing device, which connects wirelessly via bluetooth (or via the 3.5mm port) with up to 12 hours of runtime and an IPX7 waterproof rating. The JBL Charge 4 is more expensive, but with a larger battery you can use it to charge your other devices.
JBL Flip 5 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker:
$ 89 $ 69 on Amazon
Pick up the JBL Flip 5 speaker for $ 20 off With this Black Friday audio deal. Connect wirelessly via bluetooth (or 3.5mm port) and get up to 12 hours of battery life. Don’t worry if you get wet either – it has an IPX7 waterproof rating.View the deal
JBL Charge 4 Wireless Speaker:
$ 179 $ 119, at Amazon
Get the JBL Charge 4 Wireless Speaker for $ 60 With this Black Friday deal. The JBL Charge 4 is a big battery speaker with up to 20 hours of playback, but the best part: you can use two USB ports to charge your phones while pumping out congestion.View the deal
