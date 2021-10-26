Cowboy Bebop, Netflix premieres the first trailer in a special online event!

In a few hours, Netflix will unveil the first official trailer for Cowboy BebopThe highly anticipated reality television series based on the popular Shinichiro Watanabe anime of the same name. You’ll do so during an online event dedicated to the show, with special guests and exclusive content.

Following the teaser for Cowboy Bebop last week and after Netflix premiered the live-action theme of Cowboy Bebop on TUDUM, the official trailer for the live-action series is finally coming, which will begin airing in mid-November.

In the tweet you can find at the end of the article, Netflix announced a file special event Where will you broadcast a file? trailer from Cowboy Bebop preview: The event will be broadcast on Netflix Youtube Channel It will start at 1:00 AM on October 27. At the world premiere of the trailer for Cowboy Bebop Special guests will be attending and new exclusive photos will be broadcast.

Live event series from Cowboy Bebop It will be available to stream on Netflix from November 19 It will consist of 10 episodes. Cowboy Bebop that it Western space is full of excitement With three bounty hunters (I CowboysFleeing from their past: Spike Spiegel (played by John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) and Faye Valentine (Daniela Pineda) are ready to hunt down the most dangerous criminals in the solar system.

If you’ve been waiting for Netflix’s live action series and want to redeem the original anime, know that the streaming giant has acquired the rights and the Cowboy Bebop anime has been available on Netflix for a few days.