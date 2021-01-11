Medi Bayreuth brings players into the setup

Coach Raul Corner chose Lazrick “Zick” Jones to replace the disappointed Ryan Woolridge, whose contract was terminated at the end of December. The 30-year-old American player, who is 1.85 meters, last played for Turkish first-division club Galatasaray Istanbul.

“Searching for a point guard was very difficult, which is why I’m glad we found it now. Zick Jones has the expertise and quality to help us right away, even if he’s not out of the game. Bastie Dorith Corner, pleased with the successful commitment,” We desperately need support in building the game. But I also think that the other players will benefit a lot from your uniform, because it will bring some peace to our game. ”

Jones is already in Bayreuth

The 30-year-old American is already in Bayreuth. Jones passed both a five-day quarantine after his arrival from the United States and a medical examination. This means that a newcomer can start training right away.

The American has already gained experience in Israel, Hungary, France and Turkey in his career so far.fk