Match Report Submitted by ECHO Outdoor Power: LA Galaxy drops San Jose Earthquakes

It was definitely kale but not all of that classic, Such as San Jose Earthquakes Take over Los Angeles Galaxy 4-0 in the rivalry match at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday evening.

Quakes dominated possession throughout the first half, but only got one goal in the first half. This came in the 44th minute, with Nick Lima Shoots through traffic with a rebound to put his team on the scoreboard. This capped the half where the Galaxy started flat and worked its way to downsizing Quakes’ shot advantage to 7-3 and its 62.5 percent possession.

thanks for the Carlos Fierro And the Andres RiosIn the second half, San Jose doubled their lead in under seven minutes. After Quakes regained a half-Galaxy turn, Fierro was given time and space to work by the Los Angeles defense, and Rios found a perfect pass that he could simply re-direct into goal.

Soon after, Los Angeles introduced a somewhat shocking submarine, with the star of El Tri Chicharito It is pulled for the potential for a future El Tri star Efrain alvarez’s photo. But earthquakes built on their lead in the 76th minute, with Tommy Thompson Try to chip the start of a surprise Jonathan Klinsmann. Klinsmann had a large block in the shooting attempt, but Thompson managed to fire the rebound into the net to extend the lead to 3-0. After that, Lima managed to add insult to injury with a goal in stoppage time.

Objectives

44 ‘- SJ – Nick Lima | Watch

52 ‘- SJ – Andres Rios | Watch

76 ‘- SJ – Tommy Thompson Watch

90 ‘+ 3’ – SJ – Nick Lima | Watch

Three things

The Big Picture: In the mysterious Jekyll-and-Hyde season of Quakes, this was as good as it was, and the score keeps them in the midst of a Western qualifying race. On the other hand, the Galaxy looked sad at a loss that cemented their position last. If there’s a plus (other than that MLS has no relegation), it’s that Klinsmann had some good moments and shots in the score that didn’t flatter him.

Lima’s initial goal may have come later than it should have been, but it set the ceiling for a dominant first-half performance that was repeated and improved in the second half. Man of the Match: My goal for Lima makes it the obvious choice. He also had a critical tackle in the penalty area Sebastian Lightgate Which prevented the Galaxy from snatching a lead in the first half in a row.

