CEO Dave Roberts said on Wednesday that Clayton Kershaw will likely start the fourth game of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ National Leagues Series if the player’s left back continues to improve.

Kershaw has been scratched since the start of Game 2 Due to the back cramps, Roberts decided to stay with left-handed Julio Urias in match 3 against Atlanta on Wednesday evening. The fourth game of the Neutral Venue Series will be held in Texas Thursday night.

“Every day has been better,” Roberts said on the back of Kershaw. “I can’t sit here now and say it will start tomorrow. I think if he progresses the way he did, it probably will be. But again, this is making sure that Clayton feels good tomorrow when he wakes up and that the coaching staff gives us our blessing too.”

After losing the Dodgers’ first two matches, NL Cy Young was thrown three-time award winner on the field before Match 3.

White socks: A person familiar with the situation said the Los Angeles Angels granted Chicago White Sox permission to interview Hall of Famer Tony La Russa for her managerial position.

The person who confirmed the USA Today report spoke on the condition of anonymity because angels do not usually comment on personnel matters.

A three-time world champion coach, La Rossa, 76, had joined Team of Angels prior to this season as a senior advisor to baseball operations.

The White Sox decided not to keep Rick Renteria after losing in the first round of the playoffs, after a breakthrough season in which he made the post-season debut since 2008.

La Rossa, who started his managerial career with the White Sox during the 1979 season, has not been successful since 2011, when he led St. Louis past Texas in the World Series. He also won championships with Oakland in 1989 and the Cardinals in 2006.

If appointed, he would become the oldest manager in the major leagues by five years. Astros Manager Dusty Baker is 71 years old.

La Russa is 2728-2365 with six logos over the course of 33 seasons with Chicago, Oakland and St. Louis and was consecrated in Cooperstown in 2014. Only Hall of Famers Connie Mac (3731) and John McGraw (2763) scored more victories.

