Make a statement with the all-new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Bold, elegant and unconventional that makes the all-new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé the perfect choice for those who want a luxury compact car that stands out from the crowd.

Small on the outside but large on the inside with plenty of style to match, the 218i Gran Coupé M Sport stands out with its own stance.

As BMW’s first four-door coupe in the compact luxury segment, the 2 Gran Coupé challenges the imaginations of a compact coupe and takes them in an exciting and dynamic direction.

Combining the bold and elegant coupe look with the ultimate in four-door comfort, the 2 Gran Coupé features a new and assertive 3D grille design, surrounded by diagonal LED headlights.

The flowing lines of the 2 Gran Coupé flow along the curved roofline into the ducktail-shaped rear trimmed with slender, wraparound LED lights.

The eye-catching color palette underscores this sporty model. You have the option of Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Snapper Rocks Blue, Storm Bay and Melbourne Red to choose from.

Flared wheel arches with large 18-inch light-alloy wheels perfectly complement the vehicle.

Show up at the party at this sweetheart and you’ll be eyesore.

The Gran Coupé’s four doors feature unique frameless windows.

Unlike those found on other compact sedans, the frameless design defines the 2 Gran Coupé.

Inside, the M-function leather steering wheel, sport seats and Dakota leather upholstery with plush trim and illuminated finishes evoke a luxurious and comfortable environment.

The 2 Gran Coupé also impresses with the BMW Live Cockpit Plus which features a 5.1-inch display with a large analog tachometer and tachometer.

Completing the presentation of the dashboard is an 8.8-inch central touchscreen linked to smart connectivity that will be appreciated by young people and singles of the 21st century.

The small 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder 1.5-liter engine generates 140 hp and 220 Nm of torque.

It’s paired with a seven-speed Steptronic dual-clutch transmission that promises not only a smooth and satisfying ride but also low fuel consumption and emissions.

The 0 to 100 km / h sprint is completed in 8.7 seconds and the car can continue to a top speed of 213 km / h.

Adding to the agility in the front-wheel-drive (FWD) 2 Gran Coupé is ARB (Wheel Slide Reduction Close to the Operator) technology, which enables faster and more sensitive control interventions while reducing cornering during difficult cornering that is common in front-wheel drive cars.

Security features are abundant and smart. These include Driving Assistant, Park Assist and Reverse Assist, so you will still be in great condition even when you park your BMW.

Covered with a five-year unlimited mileage warranty with free scheduled service, the 2 Gran Coupé is available in monthly installments of RM2180 with BMW Easy Drive Financing from BMW Financial Services.

To make a reservation, log in to shop.bmw.com.my Or to book a place to visit a test drive www.bmw.com.my.