Magic: The Gathering, Brandon Routh Nella Netflix Animated Series

It was recently made official Brandon Routh He will lead the voice cast for the upcoming Netflix animated series based on Magic: The Gathering. Star legends of tomorrow (Which you can Redeem on Amazon) will voice the hero named Planeswalker Gideon Jura.

Magic: The GatheringDetails of the new Netflix production

Also posted by Ruth A Video So Twitter Announcing his latest role, Wizards of the Coast recently posted a photo with sketches of Gideon’s character.

In the video in question, the actor said:

Hello magic fans! I’m Brandon Routh and I play Gideon in the animated series Magic: The Gathering coming to Netflix in 2022. For those of you who don’t know, Gideon is known for being the tough guy who always stands up for what’s right and isn’t afraid. …to fight. Now I understand why they hired me for this role.”

Well, that’s what we learned in Wizard’s Magic: The Gathering Showcase 2021… First, Brandon Routh (Superman!) to play Gideon Jura. pic.twitter.com/V2urcnPqYD – Netflix Geeked (NetflixGeeked) August 24, 2021

Roth also added that he is a huge fan of Magic: The Gathering, Having played it since he was 16 years old. He also noted that this isn’t the first time he’s given his voice to the character of Magic, having previously appeared in it Magic, MTG Arena. The Netflix animated series is already in production. Magic: The Gathering It will introduce completely new characters, Together with the familiar and famous Planeswalkers. The goal is to make the series accessible to both old and new fans.

Acclaimed fantasy author Django Wexler A new novel is being released that will serve as an introductory introduction alongside the release of the Netflix series, providing more context for both readers and viewers. The story will follow The bond between Gideon Jura and Jesse Bellerin. Anthony and Joe Russo recently gave up production Magic: The Gathering, With Jeff Klein and Steve Melching who joined as executive producers.