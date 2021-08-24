Piazza Avary closes unchanged, Leonardo in evidence

Introductory session to Avary Square. In line with the trend of other European indices, the Milan Stock Exchange ended the session under the name of suspended caution on news of the central bankers symposium underway in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

In Milan, where the Ftse Mib stopped at 26,027.91 points (-0.07%), the best performance was recorded by Leonardo Shares (+2.81%)Which, according to insiders, would have ended a major strategic agreement in the United States.

In the industrial sector, CNH Industrial (+16%) and Stellantis (+0.26%) also registered a positive sign. The latter announced the creation of a joint venture with FIH Mobile to provide cockpit solutions to the automotive sector.

“Mobile Drive – reports the memo from Stellantis – will be owned equally by Stellantis and FIH. The partnership combines Foxconn capabilities in the areas of ICT and smart solutions, with Stellantis expertise in the automotive sector, ensuring the growth of Mobile Drive. Mobile Drive will focus on Development of information, entertainment and information technology solutions, as well as a cloud services platform, which aims to provide a complete intelligent solution for the cabin.

New purchases of crude oil, future with November delivery, rose 2.7% to $70.2 a barrel, and allowed Eni to record +0.82%, Tenaris to rise by 0.31%, and Saipem to record +0.84%.

Weak day for utility companies: A2A showed -1.82%, Terna a -0.78%, Enel -0.56%.

There was also a slight minus sign of the spread between BTPs and Bunds, down 0.4% at 106 basis points. (In cooperation with the money).