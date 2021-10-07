Magdeburg handball players in the Super Globe quarter-finals | free press

JEDDAH (AP) – The handball club Magdeburg reached the quarter-finals of the IHF Super Globe as expected.

In the opening match of the Club World Cup, it was 32:20 (17:12) against the University of Sydney. Magdeburg’s top kicker was Kai Smits with eight goals, and Sidney Bevan Calvert of THW Kiel II was the most successful with eight goals.

Against Sydney – due to Australia’s strict exit and entry rules, made up of only active players in Europe for the tournament – the top sporting center needed a few minutes to come away with three goals (6:3/7.). Both teams made some technical errors and Magdeburg could only get away with a little bit before the break.

And for the match’s tight rhythm, coach Bennett Wijt brought in league players who had not yet played in the league, such as Smits or young Elias Raddat, to the left wing. However, Magdeburg dominated the match at all times. In the quarter-finals, SCM will meet Qatar representative Al Duhail on Wednesday.