What is anti-flicker mode and why should you activate it on your Xiaomi phone – Xiaomi News

Although imperceptible at first glance, The screen of your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO phone shows a slight flicker or flicker, due to the difference in light intensity. As a result, it can affect us negatively, even causing headaches.

Although this phenomenon does not affect all of us, screen flickering can be generated Visual fatigue in low light conditions or, as we said, causes headaches or even generates insomnia After using the smartphone before bed.

This is the place MIUI Anti-flicker or DC blackout mode becomes the protagonist, which prevents excessive flicker and reduces eye strain in low light conditions. But, do you know how to activate it on your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO phone?

How to activate anti-flicker mode on Xiaomi phone

If you have noticed using your Xiaomi Excessive eye strain or even some dizziness or headache, it will be convenient if you activate the anti-flicker mode. To do this, just follow these steps:

Go to Settings > Display Once in, we will get to the anti-flicker mode option After that, just activate «Anti-barbecue«

in this way, Anti-flicker mode will help you to reduce fatigue masking significantlyWhich in turn avoids headaches and dizziness or even reduces the power consumption of your Xiaomi device.