MacKenzie Scott Announces $ 4.2 Billion In Charitable Tender

In her short career as one of the world’s most prominent philanthropists, MacKenzie Scott has left an imprint through the sheer scale of what she has to offer and also through her speed, donating nearly $ 6 billion of her fortune this year alone.

Mrs. Scott, a writer who was once married to Jeff Bezos, the founder and CEO of Amazon, announced in a Medium participation On Tuesday, it provided nearly $ 4.2 billion to 384 organizations in the past four months alone. Many groups focus on basic needs, including food banks and Meals on Wheels, in a difficult year for millions of people.

“This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans who are already suffering,” Scott writes. “Both the economic losses and health outcomes were worse for women, people of color and people living in poverty. Meanwhile, billionaires’ wealth has increased dramatically.”

Mainstays like NAACP, Easterseals, Goodwill, and United Way made the list. So did more than 100 separate YMCA and YWCA organizations nationwide, which like many nonprofits lost enormous sums of revenue, even as demand for their services increased.