Lucifer 6, the first images from the animated episode of the Netflix series

Season 6 of Lucifer is coming to Netflix, and one of the most anticipated episodes is without a doubt the animated one,”Yaba Dibba do meLet’s see the first pictures together!

The devil There has been nothing really lacking over the years.

We had the musical episode, we had the black and white episode, and now we’re going to have the fully animated episode too!

This is the third episode of Lucifer’s sixth season, and as revealed by the makers of the series, The animation was handled by DC House veterans, or the team behind HBO Max’s Harley Quinn animated series..

as you can see from Pictures are also in our galleryIn fact, the designs of Chloe (Lauren German) and Harley (Kaley Cuoco) are very similar, and look at the chin sported by Lucifer (Tom Ellis)! Who knows what these two will combine in an animated form …

And for those who worry that a animated ring It may be a little ingrained in the show, the showrunners still reassure us: there will be justification”Definitely organic, similar to what happened in the concert“.

The sixth and final season of Lucifer will begin on September 10th NetflixThen yes there will be laughter and crying and screaming (Tom Ellis’s word).