Alia accepts her boyfriend, Murphy, after Rey and Dominic Mysterio have a brawl

SmackDown tonight showed another interesting chapter in love angle Aalyah Mysterio and Buddy Murphy, and that was clarified a bit after crazy sequences that included Aalyah, Murphy, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio. It all started with Murphy coming to the ring with Aley and her father and brother asking to come to the ring, because he wanted to apologize and he got it right.

“I have something I need to remove from my chest,” said Murphy. “I understand why Ray and Dominic Mysterio despise me, but I’m not the same person I was, but I do. I’ve done horrible things. But as a man, I need to apologize to Ray and Dominic face to face, if you can get out here guys.”

“Please guys, I’m begging you, I need to apologize to you. I get everything I’ve done, but I need to apologize, please,” said Murphy.

Nobody came out, and Aaliyah told him it was okay, but in the end, Seth Rollins’ music played and Rollins walked out. Christ came and said, “Murphy, Murphy, Murphy, I hate coming here and telling you this but I think you know what I’m going to say. Rey and Dominic will never forgive you. Rey and Dominic they will never accept you as you are, and most importantly, they will never accept you. Never happens to you and with Alia. “

Rollins said, “Now the reason I want to come here and tell you is that even though they won’t accept you, I will accept it. I will always kiss you as you are.” “I will forgive you for what you did, and I not only accept this relationship, I embrace it with all my heart. If I want to marry you guys, I will do so now if you want. There is a place for all of us in the public good. I kiss you, Murphy, but I also kiss you, Alia.” I don’t care what your last name is, I can see it in your eyes, I’m starting to see the reality of the situation. I am not the bad guy.Every step of the way your father clamped my hand and the way he was behaving towards you in the last few weeks might be called an exaggeration. Protection But he seems to control you, telling you where to go and who to see. Your brother is a coward. ”

Then Dominic ambushed Rollins from behind and attacked him, then Murphy separated them and chased Rollins. Dominic Murphy then repaid Murphy. Then Ray came out and hit Murphy. Then Aaliyah walked their way.

They told her to go with them, but she said she wouldn’t go with them, and then she said she loved him. “I said I love him.

Then she turned around and kissed Murphy, then Ray and Dominic walked away as Rollins looked and laughed.

Here’s a description of tonight’s episode.

After Ji Usu is forced to say “he quits” in order to save his brother Jimmy Sunday in WWE Hell in a Cell, what happens next between him and his cousin Universal Champion Roman Reigns? Will G finally pay for the consequences of losing to Reigns? And how he’ll do in his bid to qualify for the SmackDown Survivor Series against Daniel Bryan, find out tonight at 7/8 C on FOX.

Here’s what’s on board:

Ji Usu learns the consequences of losing to Roman Reigns

Daniel Bryan vs J Oso (Survivor Series Qualifiers Match)

Kevin Owens-Dolph Ziegler (Survivor Series Qualifiers Match)

What do you think about Smackdown yet? Tell us in the comments or as always you can talk about everything WWE related with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!