More than 450 coronavirus cases have been added to Leicestershire tolls – and here’s where

More than 450 new Corona Virus Cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours across the city and county.

Leicester again saw the largest increase, with 183 cases added to local fees.

The remaining 276 cases have spread across the province. It was divided into neighborhood and town area, it was so Charnwood Which accounts for most of the county’s cases, with 105 cases confirmed in the town.

A total of 43 cases have been added to the Odby Wigston toll.

Blappy area Public health administrators are reported to have concerns about, 31 new cases were added.

About 31 infections were detected in Harboro, 24 in Hinckley and Bosworth and 39 in northwest Leicestershire.

Only three cases have been reported in the Milton District.

The local cumulative numbers (since the start of the epidemic) for Friday, October 30 are:

Leicester: 10708 total cases. Rate per 100,000 residents: 3,022

Blabi: A total of 1630 cases. Rate per 100,000 population: 1960

Charnwood: The total number of cases is 3,644. Rate per 100,000 population: 1,832

Harboro: 1,087 total cases. Rate per 100,000 residents: 1,158

Hinckley and Bosworth: Total number of cases 371 1. Rate per 100,000 population: 1,211

Milton: A total of 527 cases. Rate per 100,000 residents: 1,029

Northwest Leicestershire: Total of 1003 cases. Rate per 100,000 residents: 968

Audby Wigston: Total cases 1,389 cases. Rate per 100,000 residents: 2,436

Rutland: A total of 329 cases. Rate per 100,000 residents: 824

In other Coronavirus news, Tighter restrictions go into effect tomorrow in Charnwood.

It was also revealed One in ten students in the city missed school Because of their parents’ fears of the Coronavirus.

Leicestershire The daily gov.uk dashboard is used to track and report local cases.