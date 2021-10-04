LOL Surprise! The movie, from October 8 on Netflix

Fashion dolls loved by girls all over the world will be the protagonists of a new cinematic adventure that will take them on a journey filled with music, dance and of course many surprises in a series of emotions. LOL Surprise! the film It will be available from October 8th on Netflix for fun, not just for LOL fans, but for the whole family!

Set in a world full of light, cameras, and action, the 45-minute animated film follows the story of a girl who suddenly finds herself thrust into the world of LOL and decides that she wants to make the best movie ever. To fulfill her dream, she will have to embark on an inner journey and find the strength and courage within her… but nothing is impossible with the help of the entire LOL Surprise family!

The film, which will be available simultaneously in all parts of the world except for China and Japan, was anticipated by the trailer, which has already garnered more than 14 million views on social networks.

To celebrate their debut on the air, Royal Bee, Lady Diva, Neonlicious and Swag have created three new and elegant songs with a catchy and captivating rhythm: “Get Up and Dance”, “Shades” and “Pose”; Distributed by Sony Music is currently available on all platforms.

But the surprises are not over yet LOL Surprise! the filmFour queens will appear on screen for the first time, representing four different genres of films: Gamma Babe, inspired by sci-fi movies, Starlet as the perfect romantic comedy hero, Mrs. The new characters are already collectible to give life to many wonderful adventures and unleash the imagination and creativity of Lollovers.

