European exchanges are in red with Wall Street. Oil is at the top since 2014, the Nasdaq is collapsing

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Closure in red for European stock exchanges At the end of a particularly volatile session in the final, where the Old Continent’s indexes worsened in the wake of those of the US. sales on technologyIn fact, it affected the performance of the markets, and the rise in oil prices was not enough to support the continental prices. The downturn on Wall Street exacerbated the climate in particular, with the Dow Jones down on fears of possible difficulties in passing measures announced by the Joe Biden administration through Congress to support the recovery of the economy. Piazza Avary is no exception with FTSE MIB Who is archiving the October 4 session in the negative area with CAC 40 Paris and German Dax 30.

in a On the other hand, China is still in the spotlight of the Evergrande issueLtd., whose shares have been suspended on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange pending communications about a major deal expected to be announced soon. In the People’s Republic, they also deal with the rationing of electricity, which slows down production processes.

Wall Street in the “red” between technology and inflation

Strong sales also on Wall Street, where inflation is a concern: August’s PCE figure rose 0.4% month-on-month and 4.3% year-on-year, confirming its highest level since 1991. The week will continue mainly to await the September employment report which It is likely to be one of the last statements the Fed will consider when deciding when to start “tapping.” Meanwhile, investors are targeting tech stocks in particular.

In Milan, oil products are in the fore, and eyes are on Mediolanum

Avari Piazza Mediolanum Bank The rumors continued to gain ground during the October 4 session, while rumors of a possible merger were under consideration with Mediobanca. Investors have rewarded Moncler While the countdown to the quarterly fashion sector tour that begins next week has begun. lose height StilantsAfter the group recorded in September 2021 a decrease in car registrations in Italy by 41.6% compared to the same month in 2020. At the top of the list are major oil companies, such as where are youAnd Tenaris NS Saipem In the wake of the race for WTI crude oil which is now moving to its highest levels since 2014.

at the bottom of the index Stmicroelectronics Along with the rest of the technology sector, sales across Europe are also targeted due to renewed weakness in Nasdaq 100 from New York. After a good start it turned negative ampliphone which recently closed the acquisition of Australian company Bay Audio. outside the main basket, Mediaset It closed lower after senior management suggested revising the stock structure.