Loko Rauma from Finland is the opponent of Bozen – Südtirol News

Bolzano – The draw for the Hockey League Round of 16 was held on Friday. The three teams were drawn from the Home Hockey League against competitors from Sweden, Finland and France. The first matches are scheduled to take place on November 16 and 17 and the second on November 23 and 24.

The ICE EC-KAC Champion meets the Swedish Champion for the first time at CHL Leksands IF in his first knockout stage appearance. Last year’s quarter-finalist and third in the SHL table qualified for second place in Group F (4/2) for the Round of 16.

Runner-up HCB will face Südtirol Alperia in the round of 16 with Finland champion Lukko Rauma, who scored points in every group stage match. The “Foxes” entered the European first-class knockout stage for the second time. In 2018/19 they were defeated by HC Pilsen at that time (1:6 and 2:6).

Founded in 1936, the club Lukko Rauma has qualified as the Finnish Liiga champion for this year’s edition of the CHL. In the previous three posts, coach Marco Virtanen’s team has been in the semi-finals once in the quarter-finals and once in the round of 16. The Finns qualified this year as group winners against Adler Mannheim, Lausanne HC and Cardiff Devils, posting four wins and two defeats in overtime.

As is known, the Foxes qualified for the playoffs by taking second place in Group H. For Bolzano, this is the second participation in the final round of this championship, and its last appearance was in 2018 against Skoda Plzen.

Lukko plays his home games at the Kivikylän Arena (4,500 spectators) in Rauma, a city of 40,000 people located in the southwest of the country between Pori and Turku.

The first matches always take place on November 16 or 17 at the home of the second-placed team from the group stage, while the second matches are played on November 23 or 24, provided there are no stadium problems. The Champions Hockey League will announce exact dates and venues over the next week.

EC Red Bull Salzburg, a six-time CHL participant, won a draw with the Rowan Dragons. The Red Bulls already competed with the French in the round of 16 of the 2018/19 season, as they advanced to the Champions Hockey League semi-finals. A 3:3 draw in Rouen followed by a 5:1 tie is evident in the first leg against the French series champions. “I think we got a lot worthwhile. We know Rowan and we know they have a strong team, but we think we have chances. However, we have to put all our performance on the ice so that we can survive against a team like this. Anyway, we are looking forward to the matches, So said RBS Captain Thomas Raffle.

Couples in the CHL Round of 16:

Sparta Prague (Czechoslovakia) vs. Skellefteå AIK (Sweden)

Frölunda Gothenburg (SWE) vs. Adler Mannheim (Germany)

Luc Rauma (FIN) vs HC Bolzano (ICE)

Rogel Angelholm (Switzerland) vs. ZSC Lions Zurich (SUI)

Tabara Tampere (Finland) – Växjö Lakers (Sweden).

Friborg Gutieron (Switzerland) – Red Bull Munich (Germany)

KAC Klagenfurt (ICE) vs. Klagenfurt. Leksands IF (SWE)

Red Bull Salzburg (Ace) vs Rouen Dragons (France)