Live broadcast and result of the match Finland v France, 11-16-21, World Cup qualifiers Europe

90′ + 4′ The second half ended, Finland 0, France 2.
90′ + 3′ Corner, Finland. Awarded by Aurélien Tchouaméni.
90′ + 3′ A left-footed shot from outside the penalty area was blocked by Unni Valakari (Finland). Assisted by Glenn Camara.
90′ Corner, France. Against Oni Valakari.
89′ A missed attempt, Unni Valakari (Finland) left-footed shot from outside the penalty area goes up dramatically after a free kick.
88 ‘ Fault by Matteo Guendouzi (France).
88 ‘ Teemu Pukki (Finland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
86′ Reserve, France, Jordan Veretot instead of Adrien Rabiot.
83 ‘ Corner, Finland. Against him is Kurt Zouma.
83 ‘ Corner, Finland. Against by Lucas Digne.
82 ‘ Alternative, Finland, Oni Valakari replaces Orho Nisela.
J. Pohjanpalo
D. O’Shaughnessy
82 ‘ Substitute, Finland, Joel Bohjanpalo replaces Daniel O’Shaughnessy.
80 ‘ Try paused low to the left. Kylian Mbappe (France) A left footed shot from outside the penalty area is saved in the upper left corner. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard.
76 ‘ Gooooool! Finland 0, France 2. Kylian Mbappe (France) right-footed shot from the left flank inside the penalty area across the right side of the goal. With the help of Lucas Denny.
74 ‘ Corner, Finland. Against by Lucas Digne.
73 ‘ Substitute, Finland, Robert Taylor replaces Jerry Oronen.
71 ‘ Mathieu Guendouzi (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71 ‘ Film Foul by Robin Laud (Finland).
67′ Substitute, France, Mathieu Guendouzi succeeds Antoine Griezmann.
66 ‘ Gooooool! Finland 0, France 1. Karim Benzema (France) right-footed shot from the center of the penalty area to the bottom right of the goal. Assisted by Kylian Mbappe.
64 ‘ Substitute, Finland, Marcus Fors replaces Rasmus Schuller.
61 ‘ False – Aurelien Chomini (France).
61 ‘ Orho Nesila (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58 ‘ Offside, France. Kylian Mbappe tried a through pass, but Karim Benzema fired.
58 ‘ Try paused low to the left. Karim Benzema (France) saved with his right foot from the left side of the penalty area. With the help of Lucas Denny.
57 ‘ Substitute, France, Kingsley Coman replaces Jules Conde.
56′ France’s alternative, Karim Benzema, replaces Moussa Diaby.
48 ‘ Foul by Moussa Diaby (France).
48 ‘ Daniel O’Shaughnessy (Finland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
47 ‘ A missed attempt. Jerry Oronen (Finland) A left-footed shot from outside the penalty area missed the left. With the help of Robin Lod.
The second half starts with Finland 0, France 0.
45′ Substitution, France, Benjamin Pavard replaces Leo Dubois due to injury.
45′ + 1′ The first half ended, Finland 0, France 0.
44 ‘ A missed attempt.. Leo Vaisanen (Finland) A header from close range misses the right side of the goal. Assisted by Orho Nisella with a cross pass after a corner kick.
43 ‘ Corner, Finland. against Leo Dubois.
39 ‘ Corner, Finland. Corner taken by Dayot Upamecano.
39 ‘ Orho Nisila (Finland) attempted a right-footed shot from outside the penalty area that was blocked. With the assistance of Rasmus Schuler.
33 ‘ Laid try. Teemu Pukki (Finland) right footed shot from outside the penalty area is too high. With the help of Robin Lod.
30′ Lucas Digne (France) is missing.
30′ Orho Nesila (Finland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
30′ Auction stands under sticks on the floor. Teemu Pukki (Finland) was saved with his left foot from the left flank of the penalty area in the upper left corner. With the help of Robin Lod.
29′ Kylian Mbappe (France) A right-footed shot from outside the penalty area is close but misses on the left flank. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
25′ Antoine Griezmann (France) kicks with his left foot from the middle of the penalty area, high and wide to the left. Assisted by Leo Dubois.
22 ‘ Missed Attempt.. Glen Kamara (Finland) A right-footed shot from outside the penalty area misses the right side of the goal. With the help of Robin Lod.
11′ A missed attempt.. Lucas Digne (France) kicks with his left foot from outside the penalty area and misses on the right side of the goal. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
9′ Rasmus Schöller (Finland) received a yellow card for a bad foul.
9′ Kylian Mbappe (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.
9′ Valta de Rasmus Schöller (Finland).
7′ Offside, Finland. Urho Nissilä attempted a through pass but Teemu Pukki was caught offside.
6′ Offside, France. Jules Conde tried a through pass but Moussa Diaby was offside.
5′ Shot stopped high and crossed the middle of the goal. Moussa Diaby (France) shoots with his left foot from the center of the penalty area and saves it from the upper left corner. With the help of Lucas Denny.
4′ Aurélien Tchouaméni (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4′ Film Foul by Glenn Kamara (Finland).
Confirmed formations in both teams. Champions jump onto the field to start warm-up exercises
