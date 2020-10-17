Spartak Moscow reveals Victor Musa’s shirt number

The former Nigerian international will spend the 2020-21 season with the Whites after temporarily leaving Stamford Bridge

Russian club Spartak Moscow, who plays in the Premier League, received the number 8 Victor Musa shirt for this season.

The 29-year-old teamed up with Otkritie Arena on a season-long loan from Chelsea on Thursday with the club having an option to permanently purchase him.

After completing his move to the side, the former Nigerian international striker was assigned a shirt number.

“The club’s general manager, Shamila Zhizizov, presented the Nigerian with a red and white shirt. Moussa has already entered RPL and will play for Spartak at number 8,” read a statement from Club website.

Moussa had previously worn the number 11 shirt at Crystal Palace, Wigan Athletic, Fenerbahce, Inter Milan and the Nigerian national team.

Spartak Moscow will be Moussa’s sixth term away from Stamford Bridge since joining the Blues in 2012 from Wigan.

The former Super Eagles striker played for Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham United before joining Fenerbahce in January 2019.

Moussa then cut short his 18-month loan deal with Turkey’s Super Lig team in January 2020 to sign with Inter in a bid to reunite with his former manager, Antonio Conte.

Under Italian Tactical, he was also converted into a full-back and featured prominently for Chelsea as they won the Premier League.

The striker played 12 league matches with Inter before returning to Chelsea, but coach Frank Lampard revealed that he is not part of his plans for this season, so he will now continue his advance in Russia.

Moses could make his debut for Spartak Moscow when Khimki faces Brian Edo in a Premier League match on Saturday.

The winger played 38 matches with the Nigerian national team before retiring from international service after the World Cup Russia 2018.

The 29-year-old was part of the Super Eagles team that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.