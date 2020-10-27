Genesis Reunion for the 2021 round

Genesis are back together for a planned 2021 tour.

In a social media post, Genesis announced, Tony BanksAnd Mike Rutherford Phil Collins Reunited in London and began rehearsals on the next Genesis Domino? The tour starts in April.

The Three Old Friends are playing together again for the first time since Turn It On Again tour in 2007. Joined by drummer, guitarist and longtime bassist Daryl Stuermer, Nick Collins, they sounded amazing.

Genesis’ last show was on October 13, 2007 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Phil Collins concluded his Still Not Dead Tour Live on October 19, 2019 in Las Vegas.

Genesis was formed in Surrey, UK in 1967. Peter Gabriel was the original lead singer. Drummer Phil Collins took over the position after Gabriel’s departure in 1975. He left Collins in 1996 and was replaced by Ray Wilson for the unsuccessful 1997 album Calling All Stations. This led to a Genesis split that lasted 10 years until the 2007 reunion.

