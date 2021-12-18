Liguria, Marche, Veneto and Trento in the yellow zone from Monday: the orange risk rises with the New Year

The governor of Veneto, Luca Zaia, decided to introduce the yellow zone, with an order in effect from midnight. The orange zone looms and the dangers are an increasingly armored New Year. According to sports models, after Christmas, as of the 27th, even Lombardy, Lazio and Emilia-Romagna could end up in the yellow, if not even orange, zone by the end of the year.

Reda: “Avoid large gatherings” The controls will also increase with the holidays. At the National Commission for Public Order and Security, the Minister of the Interior, Luciana Lamorgese, ordered “the further strengthening of surveillance devices throughout the national territory in view of the upcoming Christmas holidays.” The latest call for caution comes from the Director of Prevention at the Ministry of Health, Gianni Reda. “It is a good idea to try to avoid large gatherings – he says – to maintain prudent behavior and implement a booster dose of the vaccine to increase our protection.”

Last year, with the fewest infections (but yet no vaccinations), some rules were decreed that must be respected over the Christmas holidays and with a maximum of two uncohabited adults being able to invite them home. For this reason, even at home, on the occasion of the festive dinner, there are still fears of increased contacts between people: on the last subject it is not yet possible to exclude a series of thoughts and recommendations which may arrive in the coming days. birthday.

Son: “Keep the kids safe” Emergency Commissioner Francesco Figliolo launched a call to “continue to take responsibility” because “Christmas is a time for shopping and gatherings.” He then adds that “our interest is to vaccinate and secure as many children as possible” and states that another 5 million doses will arrive by the end of the month, which, together with other deliveries, will allow “children to be vaccinated without problems”. According to data from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, there were more than 820,000 cases of MERS-CoV (0-17 years old) with symptoms between August 2020 and October 2021 in 10 European countries. In Italy, the two age groups with the highest weekly infection rates per 100,000 population are children (ie 0-9 and 10-19 years).

situation in the world Meanwhile, Britain recorded 93,045 new cases in the past 24 hours, a new peak for the third consecutive day. It also recorded 111 deaths among infected patients and 7,611 in hospitals, 875 of whom are in intensive care. In Ireland, an 8pm curfew begins on Monday for pubs, restaurants, bars, catering and indoor events, including entertainment, cultural, community and sporting events. Also tightened in Denmark: Parliament has approved measures announced by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen that state theatres, cinemas, concert halls, theme parks, museums and art galleries will be closed across the country.