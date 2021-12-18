Paleontology: Rotten bones plagued by thunderbirds

Paleontology: Rotten bones plagued by thunderbirds

Until nearly 50,000 years ago, a huge bird roamed Australia: the Thunderbird Juniors Newtonian, sometimes called the huge goose, weighed up to 230 kilograms and had a height of more than two meters, and therefore it is much larger than the mass of ants today. But then the animals died out, like many other representatives of the Australian megafauna, probably due to a combination of poaching and climate change. but at least with Juniors Newtonian Illness could have contributed in the end. This refers to the discovery of bones from the sediments of Lake Kalapuna, Phoebe McInerney of Flinders University and her group will be presented in Papers in Paleontology.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *