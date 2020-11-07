Lidl, Iceland and Waitrose issue food recall warnings including an allergy risk alert

Lidl, Iceland and Waitrose have issued recalls of some foodstuffs due to concerns that they could cause ill health, including allergies.

A meatballs and ice cream warning has been issued by the Food Standards Agency making sure the food is ready to be scratched in Britain.

2 Lidl meatballs can contain milk

At Lidl, a packaging error indicates that the meatball and pasta meal in the microwave is not mentioned on the label that it may contain milk.

“What is cooking? Lighter meatballs with pasta and spinach” can pose a health hazard to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk-based products.

Anyone with a milk allergy should not eat the best dish before January 5, 2022.

It can be returned to stores for a refund or a photo of the item e-mailed to Lidl’s customer service, making sure the best date pops up before it pops up, then scrape off the meal.

Recall to Liddell What is cooking? Meatball lighter with pasta and spinach Pack size: 55g Best before: January 5, 2022 Allergens: Milk

Pictures can be sent to [email protected] and refunds will be processed via letter.

Other “What To Cook” Dishes The supermarket said the scope and serving were same but with a better variation before the dates affected.

Meanwhile, Iceland withdrew its Twix ice cream due to similar concerns.

2 Twix ice cream from Iceland can contain nuts and other allergens

Twix Barres Glacées (Twix Ice-Cream Bars) contain milk as well as wheat (gluten) and soybeans, and none are listed on the English ingredient label.

There is also a risk that it may contain nuts – including almonds, hazelnuts and peanuts.

This means that the treatments can pose a health risk to anyone with a nut allergy or intolerance, or those with allergies or intolerances to milk, gluten, or soy.

Call Waitrose Ingredient: Twix Baree’s Glace (Twix Ice Cream Bar) Package size: 18 Best before: June 30, 2021 Allergens: Gluten (wheat), milk, nuts (almonds, hazelnuts, peanuts), soybeans.

Waitrose remembers goat cheese because of concerns it contains listeria.

If contaminated food is eaten, listeriosis can cause listeriosis, which causes flu-like symptoms such as a high temperature, muscle aches or pain, chills, feeling sick or diarrhea.

In extreme cases, it can also cause life-threatening diseases including sepsis, meningitis, and encephalitis.

The cheese maker, Bittenhof, says the cheese pull is “a precaution due to the potential for listeria, which could cause disease if the product is ingested.”

Anyone who has cheese in their fridge is advised not to eat it and return it to their nearest branch for a full refund.

The cheese was a pettin blanc goat cheese sold at the cheese shop between September 4 and October 29.

Waitrose released the draw on October 30th.

Call Waitrose Type: Pitten Blanc goat cheese Size: variable as shown for sale in the cheese shop Purchase date: September 4 – October 29 Danger: Listeria

Product recalls are an important way to protect consumers from dangerous goods.

As a general rule, if a recall includes a branded product, the manufacturer usually bears primary responsibility for making the recall.

But it is often left to supermarkets to notify customers when products put them at risk.

If you are concerned about the safety of a product you own, always check the manufacturer’s website to see if a safety notice has been issued.

