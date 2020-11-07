Van Jones: Now we can breathe

60 mins ago Dawn Davis
Joe Biden will be our next president and not Donald Trump.

This is a justification for the many people who have suffered under this administration. If you are a Muslim in this country then you don’t need to worry about the president not wanting you here. If you are a migrant, you don’t need to worry about your children being kidnapped. If you are a dreamer, you will not have to worry about being evicted without reason.

When George Floyd was killed, he said, “I can’t breathe.” Over the past four years, many of us have felt unable to breathe.

Waking up to this president’s tweets every day was stressful. Going to the store while people are getting nastier and more evil because they become less afraid of showing their racism makes you tired. Worrying about whether your sister can go to Walmart and get back to her car without someone telling her anything offensive – that’s not good.

We’ve spent so much of our life energy just trying to hold it together over the past four years. Biden’s victory is a huge deal for us. Now we have a chance to have some peace and reset.

The character of the country is important again. Being a good man is important again. I want my kids to look at this and understand: It’s easy to do things cheap and easy. You can get rid of that for a while. But in the end, it comes back. This is a good thing for this country.

I am sorry for the lost people. For them, it’s not a good day. But for a lot of people, it’s a good day.

