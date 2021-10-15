LG has unveiled its latest range of QNED Mini LED TVs, which presents a brilliant color phenomenon. With the most innovative LCD TVs

LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd. promotes Pioneering home entertainment innovations. The launch of the latest QNED Mini LED range comes ready for Thai customers to experience the viewing experience in brighter and more accurate colors than other LCD TVs in two series, the 75-inch QNED99 8K series and the QNED99 8K series. And the 65-inch QNED91 4K models, all three models feature a gorgeous screen in LCD TVs, combining Quantum Dot technology with NanoCell technology and tiny LEDs to deliver unparalleled contrast. While it better controls black with diffuse opacity. Enjoy a wide viewing angle on the big screen. Added with LG ThinQ AI technology with new operating system. webOS 6.0 meets the needs of more advanced applications

Another step for the TV phenomenon LCD screen Which shows bright and accurate colors

The all-new LG QNED Mini LED TV enhances the screen with brilliant and accurate colors by combining Quantum Dot and NanoCell technologies, showing better contrast. Small LED full array dimming system provides better control of light and brightness. Drive your TV system operations faster and more stable with the α9 (Alpha) Gen4 AI Processor in the LG QNED99 8K Series 75-inch Smart 8K TV, upgraded to an 8K display while the α7 (Alpha) Gen4 AI Processor chip in 75-inch LG QNED91 TVs The 65-inch 4K Series also upgrades 4K images to their full potential. In addition, the AI ​​Picture Pro technology in the latest LG QNED Mini LED TV also adjusts the sharpness of the picture to look like the original. Ready to support HDR images, including Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10 PRO and HLG, allowing movie lovers to enjoy world-class content. Gamers can also enjoy the fun on this new LCD TV that supports HGiG images, HDR, and a 120Hz picture refresh rate, rendering smooth, uninterrupted moving images.

Enhance your powerful audio experience with surround sound.

In addition to highlighting the full picture display technology, the LG QNED Mini LED TV also features the upgraded sound technology as well.The LG QNED99 8K series TV comes with a 4.2 channel, 60W surround sound system along with AI Sound Pro technology, the sound system has been upgraded to 5.1.2, while the LG QNED91 4K Series TV delivers 2.2 channel sound, 40W of audio power, and AI sound that upgrades the sound to a 5.1 system. A genius coupled with Dolby Atmos support that simulates audio in dimensions that reach the highest. Complete a cinematic experience In addition, Bluetooth Surround Ready enhances the surround sound capabilities of a Bluetooth speaker with Bluetooth speakers. And it’s an accessory

Responding to smart use with many of the latest technologies developed

To complete the user experience, the latest LG QNED Mini LED TV also offers LG ThinQ AI technology that supports voice commands. Ready to upgrade webOS 6.0 to help find content faster and easier with Apple Airplay2 that makes it easy for users to easily share content from iOS to their TV screen. Both new TV series also come with the Magic Remote which is one of the most prominent features of LG TVs in terms of control like a wireless mouse. Hands-free voice control is available exclusively on LG QNED99 8K Series TVs, while the new dashboard screen also displays connected devices such as mobile phones, Bluetooth, AirPlay, speakers or games including LG Electronics. You can control the operation of various devices by using Remote magic click on the screen. With full features for sports fans like Sports Alert, users can set their favorite sports teams on TV to receive notifications before the game starts. With real-time score updates during the match Additionally, the latest LG QNED Mini LED TV has been developed with the décor aesthetics in mind, with the Gallery app featuring paintings by famous artists, allowing users to change settings. To be a good artistic framework

seamless connection

The all-new LG QNED Mini LED also comes with a variety of connectivity options to facilitate users. Whether connected via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 USB connectors plus an HDMI connector, the 75-inch LG QNED99 8K Series TV comes with 4 HDMI 2.1 connectors, while the 75-inch and 65-inch LG QNED91 4K Series TVs come with Four HDMI connectors, two of which are HDMI 2.1 and two are HDMI 2.0.

For LG QNED Mini LED TV, QNED99 and QNED91 series start at 104,990 – 229,990 baht, ready for Thai customers to own from today onwards.