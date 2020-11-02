Travis Scott shuts down Instagram after slouching on his Batman costume

IF / Leah Toby

The ‘Sicko Mode’ rapper appears to be losing it after being overhunted online for wearing a brown Batman suit to Kendall Jenner’s Halloween birthday party.

Travis Scott (second) It appears that he can no longer stand the heat after he has a backlash on his Batman costume. The rapper deactivated his Instagram account after social media users made fun of him for the Halloween costume he wore to his attendance. Kendall JennerA star-studded birthday party.

Directing his inner superhero, the 29-year-old wore a brown Batman suit, with a mask and a matching cloak in a photo posted to the photo-sharing site on Saturday, October 31. He wrote in the caption, “DARKEST OF THE NIGHT. Wayne Enterprise. Cactus enterprise. Same difference.”

The rapper “Sicko Mode” also shared a video of him looking cute while wearing a brown suit before transforming into Gotham superhero. He was walking into an elevator where the Batman costume was still hanging.

While Travis thought he was resilient, people quickly made fun of him. An unmoved user wrote: “Travis Scott’s Batman costume is dead.” Another commented likewise, “Please tell me Travis Scott dressed as a Doe de Batman isn’t a real one.” A third person added, “I can’t stop laughing at the Batman Travis Scott costume.”

Others compared Travis’ appearance to a cockroach due to the brown color of the costume. “Mannnn I see a roach tf,” Someone weighs him down, another echoes sentiments, “I’m still howling on that outfit. Travis Scott really looks like a cockroach from Raid’s ad.”

It’s unclear if Travis received negative people’s reactions to his Halloween costume, but his Instagram account was deactivated after he shared the said posts. Not apologetic, someone else scrambled to poach the hip-hop star, “I bullied Travis Scott’s costume so much that he deactivated his Instagram.” Another mocked him, “It’s not Travis Scott deleted his account entirely on Instagram because everyone was making fun of his Batman costume. Someone said he’s crying out for himself to sleep in his cramped bed.”

Others defended him, with one tweet, “People really intimidated Travis Scott for deactivating his Instagram just because he wanted to post his costume.” Another wrote, “No way people intimidated Travis Scott on Instagram, and his outfit wasn’t so bad that he was a low-key fire.

However, there were a few who believed that Travis disabling his account had nothing to do with phishing. They think Cactus Jack is coming up with new music instead.