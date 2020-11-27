MSI’s GL65 laptop offers the RTX 2070 games for $ 1,099

25 mins ago Elena Rowse
If you’re looking for raw performance, desktop is always the best option, but not everyone has room for a complete setup. In this case, laptops are a viable alternative to small apartments, but they often demand an exorbitant premium. Not today though.

We discovered a great deal for a laptop on Black Friday MSI’s GL65 Leopard Gaming Laptop, Which comes with an Intel Core i7 CPU and Nvidia RTX 2070 graphics, at $ 1,099 – $ 300 down from its regular price.

MSI GL65 RTX 2070 Laptop, 144Hz: It was $ 1,399, now $ 1099 on Amazon
This fully loaded laptop features an Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. The RTX 2070 graphics card and 144Hz display delivers advanced ray tracing and 1080p flicker-free gaming.View the deal

