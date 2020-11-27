MSI’s GL65 laptop offers the RTX 2070 games for $ 1,099

If you’re looking for raw performance, desktop is always the best option, but not everyone has room for a complete setup. In this case, laptops are a viable alternative to small apartments, but they often demand an exorbitant premium. Not today though.

We discovered a great deal for a laptop on Black Friday MSI’s GL65 Leopard Gaming Laptop, Which comes with an Intel Core i7 CPU and Nvidia RTX 2070 graphics, at $ 1,099 – $ 300 down from its regular price.

MSI GL65 RTX 2070 Laptop, 144Hz: It was $ 1,399, now $ 1099 on Amazon

This fully loaded laptop features an Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. The RTX 2070 graphics card and 144Hz display delivers advanced ray tracing and 1080p flicker-free gaming.View the deal

You might suspect that at this price, all specifications lag behind by several generations, but this is not the case. The CPU installed in this pup is the 10th generation Intel Core i7-10750H with six cores, and the GPU is Nvidia’s RTX 2070. Well, so it’s the last generation GPU, but the RTX 3000 series desktop mostly pulls its performance increase from the higher TDP Anyway, which as a limiting factor in laptops means the RTX 2070 isn’t far behind.

Storage conditions are also steep with a 512GB NVMe SSD included as the standard package, along with 16GB of DDR4 upgradeable memory. For the IO, there are three USB 3.2 ports, a USB Type-C port, a single headphone, a microphone jack, Ethernet, Mini-Displayport, and HDMI – all of which make this laptop a very complete package.

But what about the bits you’re actually interacting with? On this side, you have a 15.6-inch Full HD 144Hz panel that should be excellent for gaming, and the keyboard comes complete with RGB lighting and a numpad.

Of course, there are more powerful laptops – and thinner laptops, but at the end of the day, this deal gives you a lot of performance at a great price. This is a great laptop for this epidemic if you ask me, as we’re not supposed to be taking it anywhere anyway.

Act quickly if you want to record it even though: The deal expires in 20 hours.

For even more savings, check out our list of the best Black Friday deals overall, Best Black Friday projector deals, Best Black Friday SSD deals, Best CPU Black Friday deals, Best Black Friday graphics card deals, Best hardware deals Black Friday laptop, Best Black Friday gaming PCs Raspberry Pi deals and best Black Friday deals.