Football – DFB women do not travel to the US in June – sport

Frankfurt / Main (dpa) – The scheduled trip of the German women’s national team in June to two international matches in the United States has been canceled.

This was announced by Martina Voss Tecklenburg, national coach and national team director Maika Fischer. General Coronal situation and associated issues do not allow for flight at this time.

“The flight has been postponed and not canceled. It is simply not the time for it. We are very grateful to the officials in the United States for their understanding,” Voss Tecklenburg said.

Fisher announced that instead of matches against the world champions, there will be two matches in Europe. They want to try to stay in Germany to prepare.

When preparing for upcoming international matches, Voss-Tecklenburg wants to take into account the current heavy burdens on Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg VFL players. “We will be very busy with the issue of load management,” Voss-Tecklenburg said, announcing this ahead of the training camp and international matches against Australia (April 10 / 4.10 PM / ARD) and Norway (April 13 / 4.00 PM / ZDF): “We will take this into account both in training and While playing games. Then you cannot claim and see everything. “

The two teams will play the quarter-final first-leg of this week’s Champions League and will face each other in the German Confederation Cup semi-finals on Sunday.

Voss-Tecklenburg sees the matches against Australia and Norway in Wiesbaden as another step in the team’s development. “Two countries are very motivated,” said the coach of the national team. “We want to do a lot better than in the first half of the match against the Netherlands.” The German Confederation lost 2-1 to the European champions in February.

All in all, Voss-Tecklenburg thinks her team has come a long way on their way to the European Championships in England in 2022. “We’ve made a lot of progress. In some areas we’re 80 percent of what I imagine, in others we’re 60 percent,” she said. . “It is great to have a team that gives a lot,” said the coach of the national team, which has many qualities and differences, but there are also a lot of young players with them, “they just have to learn a lot.”

