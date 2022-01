Friday’s breaking news in Australian News. The message: The country withdraws tennis star Novak Djokovic’s visa again. Immigration Minister Alex Hook personally used his ministerial right to declare Djokovic’s unprotected entry permit valid again. According to the minister, this is “in the public interest.” Prime Minister Scott Morrison defended the decision. Once again, representatives of the media stood in front of the office of Djokovic’s Australian lawyer. Pending an interview with immigration officials, Serbs may remain at large initially. Earlier on Friday, a relaxed-looking man was training his serve and back in an empty seat at Melbourne Park. The controversy has taken on significance beyond tennis: it has intensified the global debate over the rights of the unvaccinated and has become a hot political issue for Prime Minister Scott Morrison as he prepares for the next general election in May. It was not initially clear to what extent Djokovic could appeal the decision. The Minister of Immigration’s special case decision will also be accompanied by a three-year entry ban.

