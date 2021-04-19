Legendary hires Netflix to oversee TV expansion plans

US-based Legendary TV has appointed former Netflix CEO Jennifer Breslow to oversee its expansion plans.

Breslow becomes Executive Vice President of Television and Digital for Legendary Television and will report to Chris Albrecht, Head of Television at Legendary.

She has been the content manager for Netflix international original series since 2016, having worked on shows including Holy games In India, the French struck Lupino And the Supura from Italy.

Breslow moved to a central role in the United States in 2019 after expanding across Europe, with the latest accreditation in programs such as Destination: Winx Saga And the Firefly Lane.

Prior to Netflix, Breslow was Senior Vice President of Written Series for A + E Networks, where he was working on a program that includes Not realHe has also worked in ABC and The CW.

“Jennifer’s proven track record of defining, developing and creating world-class storytelling for a global audience makes her an ideal candidate to join Legendary as we continue to expand our television and digital presence,” Albrecht said.

The appointment comes two months after Legendary consolidates its international and national television business under Albrecht.

Nick Bieber, who has held the position of President of Legendary Television for the past three years, has left the company to join Amazon Studios.