More than 100 million subscribers to the broadcast platform

Disney + surpasses 100 million global subscribers in just 16 months of launch: arriving in Italy in March 2020. Subscribe to Disney + starting at € 8.99.

At the company’s annual virtual shareholder meeting, Bob Tangle, CEO of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) confirmed the startling number:

“The phenomenal success of Disney +, which now exceeds 100 million subscribers, has prompted us to be more ambitious and greatly increase our investment in developing high-quality content. In fact, we have set a goal of having more than 100 new titles every year, This includes Disney Animation, Disney Live Action, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. Our direct-to-consumer business is a top priority for the company and our wide range of content will continue to fuel its growth. ”

Disney + launched in the US on November 12, 2019, and has made its way to Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Latin America, and most recently Singapore.

What is Disney +

Disney + is a dedicated streaming service for movies and entertainment products from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic as well as brand new general entertainment content Star.

Disney + is available on most internet-connected screens and offers commercial-free programming with a variety of original feature films, documentaries, live-action films, animated series and short films. In addition to providing unprecedented access to Disney’s massive film and television archive, Disney + is the streaming service where you can find the latest releases of movies it has distributed. Walt Disney Studios.