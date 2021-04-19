Georgia: The European Union and the United States call on Georgia’s representatives to “commit” to ending the internal political crisis

Madrid, 19 (Europe Press)

On Sunday, the European Union and the United States asked the representatives of Georgia’s parliament to “commit” to confronting the internal political crisis in the country, as well as to sign an agreement proposed by the President of the European Union. Council, Charles Michel.

Through a joint statement, they both emphasized that the agreement is that all chamber members “can sign in good faith rather than take unilateral action that undermines the goal of a broad agreement.”

Specifically, the European Union and the United States considered that after nearly six months of negotiations, “the citizens of Georgia have made clear that they want an end to the political crisis and that all members are working together in Parliament” to address “the serious challenges. Facing the country,” including the crisis. Economic, health crisis caused by COVID-19 or regional challenges.

In this context, the proposed agreement proposes institutional reforms that “represent an important advance for Georgia’s democratic development and are of great benefit to its citizens”, as they will help create “a more independent judiciary, stronger electoral processes and a parliament that” can better reflect the voices of all residents “of the country.

And the United States concluded that all parties would demonstrate “the courage and commitment” to place “the needs of the citizens of Georgia over the interests of any political party.”

Since the outbreak of the political crisis in Georgia after the parliamentary elections in October 2020, Brussels has tried to play the role of mediating between the parties. The opposition described the election result, in which the ruling Georgian dream won, as rigged, and for this it boycotted the new parliament and calls for new elections.

Protests erupted in the country, leading to the resignation of Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, after just two months in office due to disagreements within the administration over the arrest of the opposition leader.