The launch of two new cell phones, Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro, has filled the repertoire of flagship smartphones

Mata Bandung Xiaomi has officially launched two cell phone Main Latest and latest for 2021 in Indonesia this year. Secondly cell phone he is Xiaomi 11 T And Xiaomi 11 T Features, here are the prices and specifications.

because, Xiaomi 11 T And Xiaomi 11 T Pro has some of the same features, but differs in terms of performance of the implanted processor.

Xiaomi 11 T And Xiaomi 11 T The Pro has a different chipset, which means that the performance produced by the chipset will also be different.

Xiaomi 11 T Equipped with a MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 5G chip (6 nm) with an octa-core speed (1×3.0 GHz Cortex-A78, 3×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 and 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55).

This phone has a Mali-G77 MC9 graphics processor, paired with 8GB of RAM. Xiaomi 11 T It has only one variant of RAM but there are two internal storage options of 128GB and 256GB.

While Xiaomi 11 T The Pro is powered by Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5nm) with octa-core speed (1×2.84GHz Kryo 680, 3×2.42GHz Kryo 680 and 4×1.80GHz Kryo 680).

