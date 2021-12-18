League Two: SV Henstedt-Ulzburg welcomes ‘Young Wolves’ to bunker duel

On Sunday (19.12., 2 p.m.) at Schäferkampsweg in Henstedt-Ulzburg, the annual women’s second division sports final is included in the programme. The guests will be U-20 club Wolfsburg, who are third from the bottom of the table, just two points off the bottom group of Hinstead. SV . boss reveals Christian Gors .

He expects an exchange of blows at eye level before the weekend: “I expect a very close match in which the team that makes fewer mistakes will have the advantage. We have the task of building on the performance from the Duisburg match, then there are points for sure.” Jürss refers to the defensive strength of the guests, as the VfL team is known as one of the big names in women’s football. “It’s always possible for U-teams to have one or two players from a league team, and it’s always unknown when you’re playing against those teams, but we’re mainly looking to ourselves,” explains the promotion coach, who alongside the team’s long-term injuries Sunday with normal strength Frederic Nagorny and above Lisa Kristen Pinky It must be dispensed with, both have bruising of the shin bone.