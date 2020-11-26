Laurie Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Spark are dating rumors after traveling together

Instagram / IF / Instar

PEOPLE’s 23-year-old social media personality and Sexiest Man Alive is spotted arriving in Atlanta on a Delta plane just in time for Thanksgiving.

Laurie Harvey And the Michael B. It might be easy to see each other. The duo sparked dating rumors after they were caught on camera while traveling together ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, catching their fans by surprise.

The 23-year-old model and 33-year-old actor were videotaped and filmed while landing in Atlanta earlier on Wednesday, November 25. Shade room He claims to be confirmed through their plane tickets.

The couple drove straight to a car that was waiting for their arrival. Michael is seen helping Lori carry her luggage while he has his own in a backpack. She also carried the social media personality and trusted masters.

The two appeared to be comfortably dressed during the flight as they were seen arriving in matching sweatpants and jackets, with Lori in a light gray and Michael in a dark gray. She was also wearing slip-on sandals, while the alleged new beau opted for black sneakers. Both were wearing a face mask.

Lori and Michael likely traveled to Atlanta to celebrate Thanksgiving with their families. TSR, Laurie’s stepfather, also notes Steve Harvey Sold Tyler PerryThe former mansion in Buckhead for $ 15 million in July this year.

Reportedly, Michael also bought his parents a home in Atlanta. On the same day he is seen traveling with Lori, “Black Panther“The star gave a birthday cry to his mom on Instagram.” Happy birthday to one of the strongest and most artistic, loving, caring and cheerful people I know, “he wrote with his pictures with his mother at some red carpet event.” Thank you for your support over the years. I love you and celebrate you every day! ”

Laurie’s last rumor was dating AkonAbu Thiam’s brother, after his plea, resigned with him future, Who previously dated her for about a year. As for Michael, he’s pretty much keeping his love affair under the radar, but in late 2019, he’s reportedly romantically linked to the singer. Snoh aalegra After he appeared on the video for the song “Whoa”.