Vacuum Deals on Black Friday: Sales on Bissell, Shark, Dyson, Hoover, Neto and more

This story is part of Festive 2020 gifts guide, You choose a CNET gift with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

The Black friday The shopping season is approaching, and the big sales are already in place. One of the biggest categories of deals this year, as usual, is vacuum cleaners. Whether you’re looking for a cordless model or a full-fledged robot vacuum, all of the major brands – Hoover, Neato, Dyson, Shark, Bissell, and more – are already offering huge price cuts, or soon enough.

Read more: Black Friday Dyson Deals: Save $ 150- $ 200 on V8 and Ball Animal Now, V7 and V10 Soon

So whether you are looking for a Dyson or Roomba at a lower price, you have come to the right place. Here are the best Black Friday 2020 deals available right now, along with some just around the corner. Note that prices were accurate at the time of publication, but we do see frequent fluctuations every day.

Chris Monroe / Cnet Shark’s Robot Vacuum Cleaner retails for $ 195. Nearly half the price of a vacuum cleaner that will clean your home for you isn’t a bad deal. You can limit its coverage to specific rooms, thanks to the home mapping feature.

Best buy Save $ 100 on the Hoover ONEPWR FloorMate, which is a wet and dry doormat that can handle hardwood carpets, tiles, laminates, and spaces.

READ Coronavirus news live: Latest update because Sunak's new vacation scheme has been described as 'insufficient' Tyler Lazenby / CNET If you can’t afford the newest and coolest Dyson Model V11, V10 Absolute is a powerful compromise. It’s wireless (with up to an hour’s battery life, according to Dyson), and offers an air filtration system to expel clean air while it’s cleaning and converting it into a handheld mode as well.

IRobot Save $ 200 on iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum Cleaner. Best Buy lowered its price to $ 300. This is a good deal for an automatic floor cleaner that moves systematically and works with a mobile app, as well as Google Assistant and Alexa.

Walmart This Shark robot vacuum does not cost an arm or a leg. However, it is smart enough to empty its trash, floor map and Wi-Fi connection in your home. And beginning at 4 PM PDT (7 PM ET) today, Nov.25, Walmart will sell it for $ 70 off its list price.

Bissell The Bissell Econpt cordless vacuum cleaner is designed to handle dirt, grime and pet hair, and it works with ease on a rechargeable battery. It also has LED lights for cleaning in dark corners. With a list price of $ 350, Iconpet is tempting at $ 250.

Best buy Designed for both hard surfaces and flat surfaces, CrossWave includes two water tanks. One of the tanks collects the dirty water while the other contains the cleaning solution for the appliance.

Amazon This Shark lightweight cordless vacuum cleaner usually retails for $ 230. Currently, Amazon is selling it for $ 80 less than usual. READ Spirit airline workers injured in brawl in excess of delayed flight in Florida

Targeting For Black Friday Target he has an exclusive deal on Dyson V8 Motorhead. The wireless stick is usually $ 380 but for a limited time it is charged $ 150.

IRobot Roomba i3 Plus is one of iRobot’s most affordable robotic vacuum models. However, it is relatively new and comes with many of the bells and whistles that you find in more expensive robots. For example, the i3 Plus links to Wi-Fi, talks to the cloud, has a mobile app and creates floor maps as it cleans. It also has a charging base that empties the vacuum cleaner wastebasket after cleaning.

Brian Bennett / Cnet Another advanced robot vacuum that can empty its trash can is the Deebot Ozmo T8. Made by Ecovacs, this machine uses an advanced navigation system to efficiently clean floors. It also comes with a mop attachment to clean hard floors from dirt.

Chris Monroe / Cnet The Neato D4 is normally priced at $ 430 but is currently set at under $ 330, and you can save another $ 50 when the promo code is applied. NEATOAFF50 When you go out. That’s a great price for Neato’s LaserSmart Navigation Technology and 75-minute battery life.