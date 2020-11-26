Explanation of college football match rankings

On Tuesday, the first school playoffs for college football that disrupted the pandemic were revealed on Tuesday. Then came all sorts of righteous self-esteem, ritualism, and anger. The coming days will come with games that will fuel the cycle.

But this cycle – a staple in a sport that has sparked generations of fans with weekly displays of what is completely predictable and ridiculous – is more fragile than ever due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Winning” might not be a sure way to sidewalk in the semi-finals of the Sugar Bowl or the Rose Bowl. Games can disappear from the schedule with only hours of warning, new matches may be added, and postponed matches may be revived. The team may miss the opportunity to play for a conference title due to the virus outbreak.

If the season continues, the final standings are expected to take place on December 20, shortly after several of the top teams have played for the leagues and only a year after the playoff list has received few complaints.