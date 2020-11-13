Latest travel news: Long-distance destinations added to the green list after the Telegraph campaign

aAmong the remaining places that have been added to the green list, the British will be granted entry to:

Iceland: All passengers can choose to either self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival or to take two tests for Covid-19, one upon arrival and the other 5-6 days later. In the meantime, you have to isolate yourself, which makes the trips somewhat difficult. The fee for the test is 11,000 ISK, or 9,000 ISK if booked in advance, and the second test is free. Children born in 2005 or later will be exempt from testing and self-isolation.

Cambodia: There are many hoops to jump, and you have to be careful as you change planes (Kuala Lumpur is okay; Singapore is not). If you wish to enter Cambodia, you will need:

Get a visa before arrival – The Visa Waiver and Visa on Arrival policy and e-Visa arrangements are suspended indefinitely

Obtain a medical certificate, no more than 72 hours before the date of travel, from a competent health authority stating that you do not have Covid-19. You should not use the NHS Test Service to take a test in order to facilitate your travel to another country. You must arrange for a special test.

Have proof of insurance that includes a minimum of $ 50,000 for medical coverage

The government is now charging fees for foreign arrivals to conduct lab tests, medical treatment and accommodation under health measures to prevent the second wave of COVID-19 transmission in Cambodia. All foreign passengers are required to deposit $ 2,000 of Covid-19 service fee at the airport upon arrival. Once deductions are made against services, the remainder of the deposit will be returned. It can be paid with cash or credit card.

Turks and Caicos: If you are visiting the Turks and Caicos Islands, you must obtain prior permission to travel through the confirmed Turks and Caicos Islands portal. This requires evidence of negative Covid-19 testing from a reputable facility made within 5 days before arriving in the TCI, proof of health / travel insurance with Covid-19 coverage and a completed health screening questionnaire. However, the only flights to the islands pass through the United States, and they are not on the travel corridor list. Today’s news can inspire airlines to launch direct flights, of course, so watch this space.

the two seas: Bahrain International Airport remains open, including for transit and deported travelers, and visas have been reintroduced on arrival for 68 nationalities including the United Kingdom. All arrivals in Bahrain will be required to undergo and pay for the Covid-19 Enhanced Access Test and need to self-quarantine until the test results are received. Anyone residing in Bahrain for 10 days or more must retake the test on the tenth day after arriving in the Kingdom. You will be asked to download the “BeAware” application before testing. You should verify Bahrain Visa portal For the latest information.