The German Olympic team did not win another medal on Saturday. But there was reason to be satisfied with beach volleyball, among other things – other German athletes were also satisfied with their results. advertisement

swimming Sarah Koehler clearly missed another medal. Three days after the bronze medal in the 1500m freestyle, the Frankfurt rider finished seventh over the 800m after 8:24.56 minutes. American Katie Ledecky became an Olympic champion. She won ahead of two-time Tokyo Olympic champion Ariarn Titmus of Australia. Bronze went to 1500m world champion Simona Quadrella of Italy. American Caeleb Dressel won the gold medal in the 100m butterfly in a world record time on the penultimate day of the Olympic swimming competitions. Dressel won by 49.45 seconds over Hungarian Christoph Milak and Swiss Noy Ponte. The mixed mixed relay from Great Britain set the fifth world record in swimming. Kathleen Dawson, Adam Petty, James Gay, and Freya Anderson hit the 4x100m mixed medley at the Olympics premiere after 3:37.58 minutes. China took the silver, and the bronze went to Australia. Germany was wiped out in the lead up to it.

Athletics The over 4 x 400m German mixed relay can now start in the Olympic final. The quartet moves to the top as the ninth team. The final will take place on Saturday (2.35pm/CEST). The relay finished fifth in qualifying on Friday. Since the jury later withdrew exclusion decisions from the USA and the Dominican Republic, they took only ninth place, so they are out for the time being. grouse dlv – successfully. READ Donald Trump Honors Bill Peelisik The three German discus throwers reached the final. Christine Bodens of Potsdam (63.73 metres), Marek Steinaker of Leverkusen (63.22) and Claudine Vita of Neubrandenburg (62.46) qualified for the medal matches. American Valarie Allmann achieved the highest distance in qualifying with 66.42 metres, and Rio Olympic champion Croatian Sandra Berkowicz reached the final. German pole vaulters Oleg Zernickel and Bo Kanda Lita Baher reached the final. Lita Baehre of Leverkusen, fourth in the world championships, beat all jumps up to 5.75 meters on the first attempt. German champion Zernickel, who lives in Landau, reached 5.65 meters to enter the battle for the medal on Tuesday (12.20pm CEST). In contrast, the Leverkusen turbine sheet was discarded.

beach volleyball Vice-champion beach volleyball world Clemens Weckler and Julius Thule are in the round of 16. The two Hamburgers won the final group match against Japan’s Katsuhiro Shiratori/Yusuke Ishijima 2-0 (21:16, 21:11). It is not yet clear who he will play against in the knockout round.

cleverness The German juvenile team takes second place after dressage. Three-time Olympic champion Michael Jung from Horb earns the equivalent of 21.10 penalty points for riding with Chipmunk and tops the singles rankings. In the team standings, Great Britain is ahead of Germany, New Zealand and Japan.

Shooting Florian Unruh continues to strive for a medal in the individual competition. The 28-year-old from SSC Fockbek/SV Dauelsen won the round of 16 against Canadian Crispin Duenas 6-2. “If I keep shooting this way, I have a very good chance,” said husband of German top archer Lisa Unru, who started with three arrows in ten. Everything is possible now. In the top eight, Unro meets Italian Mauro Nespoli. READ Chris Paul's Revenge Series and Top Monday NBA Playoff Takeaways | Bleacher Report

triathlon Great Britain won the first Olympic bid for the mixed relay in triathlon. The quartet won at Odaiba Marine Park, Tokyo, by 14 seconds over the United States. The French team won the bronze medal. The German team, which started with Laura Lindemann (Potsdam), Annabelle Knoll (Nuremberg), Jonas Schaumburg (Hanover) and Justus Neschlag (Lierte) finished sixth, 36 seconds off the bronze.

judo German judokas failed in the Olympic bid for the mixed team competition in the quarter-finals. After the 2-4 defeat to Japan’s crushing team so far, the selection of the German Judo Association (DJB) could continue on the Tour of Hope. She can then use this to qualify for one of the Bronze Battles.