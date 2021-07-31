How to know if messages have been read on Facebook and where to find hidden conversations (photo)

interested in trade Review all the visuals accompanying Messenger messages, for those who don’t know or didn’t realize what they are used for.

Significant changes to Facebook Messenger: The future that Zuckerberg envisioned and the top of his pack (video)

Here are the meanings:

The blue circle means the message is being sent

The blue circle inside it shows that the message has been sent

The blue circle with a white landscape inside it tells you that the message has reached the recipient

If the interlocutor reads the message, you will see a dot with the image of the friend in question in a thumbnail.

Source: Facebook

In the desktop version, things are simpler, considering that in the chat window you will see a check mark along with the word “Seen” (“Seen”) and the date the message was viewed.

Source: Facebook

Secret List

But Facebook also has a list of messages that not many people know about. When someone who is not in your friends list texts you, you will receive a notification in the Message Request section.

But it seems that this does not always happen, it attracts attention Emirates247.com.

Facebook sends you a notification when its algorithms decide you can meet this person, and everything else is considered as well Spam emails.

But what if this is not the case? If a classmate or ex-friend writes to you that you haven’t spoken to in years and you don’t have any friends in common?

You can detect these messages if you follow some of the steps in the app on your phone:

– Go to Messages

– Tap on the Settings icon

– Click “People”

– Allegation of “message requests”

– Go to setting “See filtered orders”