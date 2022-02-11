EU net foreign investment position to decline in 2020

At the end of 2020, the United States absorbed 24% of Total FDI stocks held by the EU in the rest of the world (2,090 billion euros), followed by the United Kingdom (1,869 billion euros, 22%). It is followed by Switzerland (922 billion euros 11%), Canada (297 billion euros 3%), Russia (279 billion euros 3%), Brazil (263 billion euros 3%) and Singapore (256 billion euros). 3%).
In the reverse direction, direct investors in the United States accounted for nearly a third (2.317 billion euros, 32%) of all US investors at the end of 2020. Investments in the EU from the rest of the worldIt is followed by the United Kingdom (1,247 billion euros, 17%). Then comes Switzerland (691 billion, 9%), Bermuda (458 billion, 6%), Jersey (277 billion, 4%), Canada (241 billion, 3%), Japan (222 billion, 3%) and the Cayman Islands. (185 billion, 3%).
(Telebursa) 11-02-2022 13:05
