EU net foreign investment position to decline in 2020

(Teleborsa) – Net StockIt reached 8,589 billion euros at the end of 2020, down 5% compared to the end of 2019. Eurostat reports thatIt rose to 7,317 billion euros at the end of the first pandemic year (+2%). ThereforeCompared to the rest of the world, it was lower than the previous year, ie 1,272 billion euros at the end of 2020 compared to 1,907 billion euros at the end of 2019 (-635 million euros, -33%).

At the end of 2020, the United States absorbed 24% of Total FDI stocks held by the EU in the rest of the world (2,090 billion euros), followed by the United Kingdom (1,869 billion euros, 22%). It is followed by Switzerland (922 billion euros 11%), Canada (297 billion euros 3%), Russia (279 billion euros 3%), Brazil (263 billion euros 3%) and Singapore (256 billion euros). 3%).

In the reverse direction, direct investors in the United States accounted for nearly a third (2.317 billion euros, 32%) of all US investors at the end of 2020. Investments in the EU from the rest of the worldIt is followed by the United Kingdom (1,247 billion euros, 17%). Then comes Switzerland (691 billion, 9%), Bermuda (458 billion, 6%), Jersey (277 billion, 4%), Canada (241 billion, 3%), Japan (222 billion, 3%) and the Cayman Islands. (185 billion, 3%).

(Telebursa) 11-02-2022 13:05