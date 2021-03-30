North Korea extradited Moon Jae-in (68) after it criticized its missile tests against South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

The influential sister of North Korea’s ruler Kim Jong Un, 37, described Kim Yoo Jong, 33, as a “parrot that originated in the United States” and accused him of acting rudely in a statement published by state media on Tuesday.

The North Korean reason: “The irrational and insolent behavior of South Korea” is the same as the position of the United States.

► According to South Korea and Japan, the Kim dictatorship launched two short-range ballistic missiles towards the open sea on the east coast last Thursday. A day later, North Korea spoke of the successful testing of a new type of tactical guided missile that was being used for self-defense.

Before the attack on South Korea, North Korea had already accused US President Joe Biden of provocation over his condemnation of the missile test.

Anxiety over the increase in tensions in the region

Since last week’s test, fears have risen again in the region that tensions on the Korean Peninsula could escalate. Biden denounced the test, describing it as a violation of United Nations resolutions that prohibit North Korea from testing ballistic missiles of any range.

▶ ︎ These missiles can also carry a nuclear warhead, depending on their design. Referring to the test, Moon warned that measures that would stand in the way of resuming dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington were “undesirable.”

Washington’s negotiations with Pyongyang over North Korea’s nuclear weapons program are currently on hold. According to Washington, North Korea has not responded to attempts to contact the new US administration.