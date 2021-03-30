Papano has been appointed director of the London Symphony Orchestra

LONDON, 30 March – Much tribute to Sir Antonio Pabano, the British orchestra conductor of Italian family origins with dual citizenship, who has been appointed to assume the duties of Sir Simon Rattle from 2023 at the head of the prestigious London Symphony Orchestra (Lso). This was reported by the UK media, specifying that Pabano, who was born in the Epping suburb of London in 1959 to Campania parents, will formally assume the position of Chief Conductor appointed in September 2023, then assume the position in full from July. 2024, with the expiration of his current position as Director and Guardian of the Royal Opera House, in Covent Garden. It is not yet known if the 61-year-old Italian-English wand will keep the parallel role in Rome’s Accademia di Santa Cecilia. Rattle, 66, the former successor to Claudio Abado at the helm of the Berliner Orchestra until 2018, when he ceded the stage to Russian Kirill Petrenko, announced in recent months his intention to leave the direction of the London Symphony Orchestra, which was set in 2017, to return to Germany at the end of his term. (2023), after plans – which he supported – to build a new concert hall in central London failed. (Dealing).

(ANSA)