Berlin (AFP) – Matthew Leakey says goodbye to Hertha Berlin and the Bundesliga after four years.

The 30-year-old Australian, whose contract with Berlin expires at the end of June, will return to his hometown of Melbourne, according to Kicker. The midfielder has signed a three-year contract with Melbourne City, the current A-League leaders. There was no confirmation from the club.

The national player moved 63 times to Berlin from Ingolstadt, which was relegated to the second division in 2017, for three million euros. Prior to this, Leckie, who joined Borussia Mönchengladbach from Adelaide United in 2011, was also contracted to FS Frankfurt and played a total of 139 Bundesliga matches and 91 Bundesliga matches in Germany.