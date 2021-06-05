David Raum pushes his limits after dream season

Ljubljana/Munich – Under-21 international David Raum doesn’t seem to think much about personal boundaries.

A good example of this is the Asian Cup quarter-final against Denmark. In the exhausting extension, Raum signaled to his coach Stefan Koontz that he could no longer, and closed the thigh. But at this point, Koontz had already exhausted all five changes.

what should be done? Did you outnumber your teammates in the remaining minutes? out of question about space. The left-back jumps in and fights his way through the rest of the season. Describing his motivations after the semi-final, Raum said, “I didn’t want to let my team down. I can’t sit back and say, ‘I’m injured’.”

Even in the 100th minute, the temporary lead of DFB Juniors was restored by Jonathan Burchardt with a cross pass.

Seasonal room at Greuther Fürth

In the semi-final against the Netherlands (2:1), the 23-year-old played over 90 minutes and is also likely to be in the final against Portugal (Sunday, from 8:15pm live on ProSieben and ran. de. ) he sat.

This fact is not only due to his strong performance against Denmark, but also due to his impressive season in the Bundesliga that Greuter Fürth stepped up to. With 64 percent of duels won, Raum was one of the best defenders in the league defensively, and at the same time impressed with his impressive attacking power. With an incredible 15 assists, he was the first assistant in the league’s House of Representatives.

Little has retrained Raum as a defender

Meanwhile, Raum, a native of Leaf Clover, is actually a trained offensive player. But Forth coach Stephen Little has retrained the 23-year-old as a left-back. “Dave can do that,” Little said of his pre-season student last summer.

Raum matches up perfectly with the people of Forth, who joined him in 2006 when he was eight years old. “I never stopped fighting for the club,” he said after his successful promotion to the Bundesliga with the Franks. But Raum will not go further with his youth club. In January, his move to TSG Hoffenheim became public in the summer. With his contract expiring, he leaves Raum Fürth free.

Change to TSG Hoffenheim ‘No decision against clover leaves’

“I owe a lot to the Football Association and the people at this club and that’s why this decision was not easy for me,” Raum was quoted as saying goodbye. It was not a decision against Leaf Clover, but for the next step in my career.”

At Kraichgau, Raum was awarded a contract until 2025. “David is a very talented, very fast player with a strong left foot who has developed into one of the most sought-after defenders in Germany thanks to his outstanding performances this season,” said Alexander Rosen, TSG’s sporting director of professional football, a commitment The national under-21 player.

At the European Championships, the newcomer from Hoffenheim backs up these hymns of praise with deeds and, by the way, pushes the limits for himself a little more.

