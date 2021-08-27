Ken Salazar protested as US ambassador to Mexico

On August 26, Ken Salazar protested (Image: Twitter/USEmbassyMEX)

This Thursday afternoon, August 26th, Kenneth Salazar Protest the position of the new US ambassador to Mexico, after the position was vacant on January 20 before the end of Christopher Landau’s term.

Designation The United States Senate approved Ken Salazar as ambassador on August 11. The news of the swearing-in of his new diplomatic position spread in the official accounts of the embassy.

Today, Kenneth Salazar, Appointed by President Biden and ratified by the US Senate As ambassador to the United States, he provided the administrative department for this position. Congratulations! It can be read on Twitter.

The embassy offered its congratulations to the new ambassador (Photo: Twitter / USEmbassyMEX)

Moments later, the same account announced that the former senator was indeed in contact with the Mexican ambassador to the United States, Esteban Moctezuma.

According to the information provided, They discussed the relationship between the two countries They agreed to hold a meeting in the next few months in Washington, D.C.

Today Ambassador Salazar had his first call with Ambassador emoctezumab and they talked about the close relationship between Mexico and the United States. They will soon meet in person in Washington, DC“, He was placed.

Moctezuma and Salazar have agreed to meet in the coming months (Image: Twitter / @emoctezumab)

Meanwhile, the official account of the Mexican Embassy in the United States on Twitter indicated this Both ambassadors agreed to the privilege of cooperation A good understanding of the welfare of the two countries.

“The relationship of #Mexico – #Estados Unidos is strengthened through dialogue. Ambassador emoctezumab made the first contact with Ambassador KenSalazar to review issues on the bilateral agenda. “They agreed in favor of cooperation and good understanding,” the Mexican embassy said.

The Mexican Embassy in the United States indicated that the relationship between the two countries is strengthened through dialogue (Image: Twitter / @EmbamexEUA)

It should be remembered that the US Senate confirmed on August 11 that the new US ambassador to Mexico will be Democrat Ken Salazar which was suggested by the chief United StateAnd Joe Biden, NS Head of Diplomatic Action in Mexico in your administration.

On that occasion, the Minister of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, congratulated Salazar on social media and wrote: “Congratulations Kenneth Lee Salazar, the new ambassador of the United States of America to our country. Good news for The close relations that exist between the administrations headed by Presidents Lopez Obrador and Biden“.

Ken Salazar has served as a US state attorney general and Secretary of the Interior (Photo: EFE/Ballesteros/File)

Throughout his political career, a native of Colorado He was one of the most ardent supporters of the Latin vote on US soil.

“We are sixty million Latinos in the United States, one in five Hispanic citizens and one in four school-age children are Hispanic, so, We are the key to the upcoming electionsIt was announced in this regard.

He began his career in the public sector, in the local administration of Colorado, in 1986 when he became the legal advisor to Governor Roy Romer. Years later, in 1990, is designated as Director of the Department of Natural Resources, the site that heads Until 1994.

from 1998 al 2002 hold office Colorado Attorney General. His work in this position was recognized at the federal level due to the creation of new departments to monitor environmental crimes, combat criminal gangs and prosecute fugitives.

Ken Salazar visited Mexico frequently when he was Minister of the Interior (Photo: Quartoscuro)

The recognition of his work led to this In 2004, he ran for the US Senate for the southern stateAfter Republican Ben Nathors decided to retire. Expired Executive Brewing Pete Coors and He took office on January 4, 2005.

After the resounding victory of the Democratic Barack Obama The ownership of the US executive branch, in December 2008 he was nominated by the then new president to be Secretary of the Interior. On January 20, 2009, the Senate confirmed him to fill the position after a unanimous vote..

During his years in the presidential government, especially in Obama’s first term at the head of the United States, Salazar was responsible for managing the national parks, as well as the federal government’s relations with indigenous communities.

