Timo Vorholm, a former Dusseldorf politician, is now a politician in Finland

On Instagram it is called simply “bike helmet”. In German – although he didn’t have to deal as extensively with this language until he was 25 years old. Then, in January 2012, Timo Furuholm moved from Inter Turku to Fortuna Düsseldorf to find his athletic luck in German professional football.

He really didn’t like him and he is still fondly remembered by Fortuna fans due to a very special scene. Now, however, the 33-year-old wants to make a career in a completely different sector: $ (LEhttps: //www.timofuruholm.com/: is contesting local elections in his new city in Turku) $.

Voorholm, being a winter entry in the 2011/12 season should deliver a decisive boost in terms of promotion to the Bundesliga. The start of the Finnish international striker was really promising: the man with thin hair scored the winning goal in the final against Borussia Moenchengladbach at the Stadwerk Championship and then shot everything on the ground during the training units at the training camp in Marbella.

But in the second half of the season in the second division, it just wasn’t going well anymore. Vorholm never found his way to prepare and was unable to dislodge well-known attackers Ranisav Jovanovic and Thomas Brooker. However, the guy from Puri still had the highlight of his bags. In the highly touching home game against Eintracht Frankfurt, whose coach Armin made himself so unpopular in Düsseldorf with his verbal attacks against the so-called “Swallow Kings” in Fortuna, he scored a very important goal.

On February 14, 2012, injury time was already in the ring, and high-profile rising competitor Eintracht topped 1-0. In one of the last attacks, Timo Vorholm stormed the box and fell in an attack by Pampa Anderson from Frankfurt. Referee Felix Bresch decided on a penalty – and Jens Langeneke turned to the final score 1: 1. He was an important milestone for the progress later, and the battle of hot words between Sasha Rössler and Armin in him – both of whom were expelled from the club – was legendary.

On the other hand, Vorholm’s star did not rise. Less than a year later, coach Norbert Mayer showed it once again drastically by letting the Finn warm up for 45 minutes in a Test match – but then he was the only member of the squad not to replace him. So the international striker moved on, playing in the third division Hallescher FC for four years before returning to Inter Turku in 2017. He still has fond memories of Düsseldorf: “Excellent stadium, great fans, it’s a dream to play here,” he told the editorial team. at that time.

Now, the former Fortune opens a whole new chapter. In the local elections in Turku, Finland’s sixth largest city with a population of nearly 200,000, he was running for the Left Alliance. His focus: environmental sustainability and more rights for children and youth.